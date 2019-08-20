Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 41,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,543. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.