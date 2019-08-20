Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,129,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

