Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.49.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. 2,894,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

