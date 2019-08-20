Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 557.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

