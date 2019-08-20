Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

UPS traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. 32,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

