Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.36. 17,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.