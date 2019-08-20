Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,102 shares of company stock valued at $71,110,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

ABT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. 835,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,797. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.