PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

