Penta (PNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $262,826.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, HADAX and BCEX. Penta has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $262,826.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,176,545 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

