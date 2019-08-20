Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.25 Million

Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $603.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $575.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.27. 116,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,102,048.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $257,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $246,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $20,429,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

