ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $6.10 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $31.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00164594 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,660.00 or 0.99594133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049025 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,426 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

