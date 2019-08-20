PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 88,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,244. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

