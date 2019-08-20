Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Trading Up 57.8%

Paringa Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)’s share price was up 57.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

