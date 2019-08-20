Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $20.98. Parex Resources shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 310,913 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.06.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 33,377 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total value of C$704,878.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,030,432.44. Also, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total transaction of C$2,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,368,000. Insiders sold 630,534 shares of company stock worth $13,494,325 over the last quarter.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

