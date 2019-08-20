PARETO Rewards Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One PARETO Rewards token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $176,822.00 and $8,266.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.91 or 0.04724390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

