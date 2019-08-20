Pareto Network (PARETO) Trading 32.7% Lower This Week

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

PARETO is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network . The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

