Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 292,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 71,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the period.

TLT traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

