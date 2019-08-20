Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the second quarter worth $35,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 19.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31.

