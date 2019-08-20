Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

HON stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. 48,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

