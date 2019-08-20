Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 329,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,205. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

