Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 58,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $278.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.