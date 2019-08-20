Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

