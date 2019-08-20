Own (CHX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $918,393.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Own has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $918,393.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Own has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01302403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

