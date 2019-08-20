Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 485.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,205,000 shares of company stock worth $2,413,500 over the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

