Opacity Hits One Day Volume of $11,757.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $11,757.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

