Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 366.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK remained flat at $$9.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Op Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Op Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Op Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

