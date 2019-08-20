Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.4%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.72, 905,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,172,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after buying an additional 1,001,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,465,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

