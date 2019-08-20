Obsidian Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Obsidian has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Obsidian has a total market cap of $226,677.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obsidian coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024059 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011314 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.02096692 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018822 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Obsidian

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 107,857,326 coins and its circulating supply is 68,350,978 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

