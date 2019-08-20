Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $30.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

