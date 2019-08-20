NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 395,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,647. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

