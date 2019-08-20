Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $908,435.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $908,435.00 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.01335918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,202,543 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

