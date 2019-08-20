Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

