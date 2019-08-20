NMC Health (LON:NMC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,473.86

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,473.86 and traded as low as $1,847.50. NMC Health shares last traded at $1,860.00, with a volume of 473,274 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NMC Health from GBX 2,077 ($27.14) to GBX 1,986 ($25.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,275 ($55.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,793.50 ($49.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,265.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,473.86.

In related news, insider Prasanth Manghat bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £1,871,250 ($2,445,119.56).

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

