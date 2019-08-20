Niobium Coin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $17,957.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

