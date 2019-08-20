Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 335 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

