Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,146,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,809.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

