Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,326,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,660,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,231,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,755,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 823,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,248. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

