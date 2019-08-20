Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,662. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

