Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $458,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 6,519,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

