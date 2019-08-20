Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $40.57 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 2,265,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,661. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

