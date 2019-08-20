NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 593,664 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of NIC worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,173,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $24,319,000. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NIC by 83.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 284,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 405,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGOV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

