NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,656. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.60. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

