NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 on September 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.66. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of $703.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.46.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

