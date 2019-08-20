Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 8.6%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) shares were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 126,062 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 190,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexoptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexoptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.