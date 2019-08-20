Newton Coin Project (NCP) Achieves Market Cap of $134,792.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $134,792.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,956,264,578 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

