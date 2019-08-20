Newcrest Mining Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:NCM)

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

ASX:NCM traded down A$0.28 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting A$34.89 ($24.74). 4,746,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,000. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a PE ratio of 78.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$34.30 and a 200-day moving average of A$28.24. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of A$18.58 ($13.17) and a fifty-two week high of A$38.87 ($27.57).

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.