New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.27 Million

Brokerages expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $144.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.13 million to $145.60 million. New Relic posted sales of $114.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $603.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.85 million to $608.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $760.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,905,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,247. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.56 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

