New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

About New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

