Network International (LON:NETW) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Network International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Network International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 649 ($8.48).

NETW opened at GBX 592 ($7.74) on Friday. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.34. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

