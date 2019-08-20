Netwealth Group Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:NWL)

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Netwealth Group stock traded up A$0.46 ($0.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$7.66 ($5.43). 1,884,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 56.32. Netwealth Group has a fifty-two week low of A$6.35 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$10.11 ($7.17).

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

